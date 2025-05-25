Vampire Survivors Developer Teasing New Game Reveal (and It’s Sooner Than You Think)

Vampire Survivors was the first title from Luca Galante and his development team Poncle. Released in 2022, the game quickly proved a surprising indie success story that has been ported to basically every modern platform. It seems the developers are working on something new, and we don’t have to wait much longer to find out what it will be. On June 8th, Poncle will be at the PC Gaming Showcase, but it won’t be showing off anything related to Vampire Survivors. In a post on Bluesky, the studio said “we’ll be revealing something new.”

Unfortunately, the developers did not reveal much beyond that. Given the venue, it’s probably a safe bet that this game could start out as a PC exclusive before eventually releasing on other platforms. The team did offer a graphic promoting the event, which features a scrambled image that presumably comes from this new game. It’s pretty much impossible to make anything out at the moment, so fans of the development team are going to have to wait patiently until next month to see whatever it is that Poncle is planning. Thankfully, we aren’t too far away from that date.

poncle has only released a blurred image so far

At this time, it’s unclear what this new project might mean for the future of Vampire Survivors. The game has seen a steady stream of content over the last three years, including both original content, as well as collaborations with other popular gaming franchises, including Among Us, Castlevania, and Contra. The latest of these collaborations was just released last month, when Poncle debuted content based on Square Enix’s SaGa franchise. That was the biggest batch of free content the game has seen thus far.

Could Poncle be planning to end things on a high note and wrap up new content for Vampire Survivors? It’s possible, but there has been no indication that will be the case. We know that Poncle is working on an adaptation of the game, which started life as an animated series, and now seems to have shifted to a live-action film instead. It’s hard to imagine Poncle packing things up for the game when there are future plans to build Vampire Survivors out as a franchise. Hopefully the developers will be able to split their time between the existing game and their new project.

Given how positive the reception has been to Vampire Survivors since launch, it will be interesting to see if Poncle can find similar success with its next project. When the game first launched, there weren’t any real audience expectations; Vampire Survivors seemed to come out of nowhere and quickly found an audience. Three years later, Poncle is a more established name, with a passionate fanbase eager to see what’s next. Hopefully this new project will appeal to both Vampire Survivors fans, as well as those that have never played the roguelike game.

