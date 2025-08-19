Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Release Date, Editions, & Pre-Order Perks Revealed

It’s been years since Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was first announced. After several release date delays, fans finally had reason to hope that the game might actually hit its rumored October 2025 release window. Now, Paradox Interactive, White Wolf, and The Chinese Room have officially revealed that Bloodlines 2 will come out on October 21st. Just in time for Halloween, vampire fans will finally be able to step back into the world of Vampire: The Masquerade. Along with the release date, we have details about Deluxe and Premium Editions of the game, plus pre-order bonuses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 lets players step into modern Seattle’s World of Darkness. Gamers will play as Phyre, an Elder Vampire who wakes with no memories of their past. Character customization lets you choose your appearance and clan, allowing players to live the Vampire life of their choosing. Bloodlines 2 will feature four playable Vampire clans – Bruja, Tremere, Banu Haqim, and Ventrue.

Throughout your playthrough, your choices, from which clan to join to which allies to align yourself with, will impact the plot. So, choose wisely, and be sure to maintain the masquerade, lest you attract the wrong kind of attention. To get a feel for the game, check out the brand new release date trailer, which premiered at Gamescom:

Play video

If you’re ready to sink your teeth into Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, pre-orders are available now for your preferred platform. The game will be available for PC via Steam, Epic Games or GOG, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Let’s dig into the details of the different editions, along with what bonuses you’ll get if you decide to pre-order the game.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Editions

The Standard Edition of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be priced at $59.99 on all platforms. Along with the Standard Edition, gamers can opt for a Deluxe Edition or Premium Edition.

The Deluxe Edition of Bloodlines 2 costs $69.99. Along with the base game, it includes the Santa Monica Memories cosmetic pack. This pack includes decor items inspired by the first Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines game. If you prefer, the pack will also be available to purchase separately for $11.99 USD.

The Premium Edition of Bloodlines 2 will retail for $89.99. This version includes the Santa Monica Memories pack, plus the additional Shadows and Silk pack. This DLC adds two additional playable clans, Lasombra and Toreador, to the game. These clans come with more abilities, playstyles, and outfits to choose from. This pack will also be available separately for $21.99.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Image courtesy of Paradox Interactive, White Wolf, and The Chinese Room

Pre-orders for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 are available starting on August 19th. No matter which edition you buy, pre-orders will come with a bonus Bloodlines Nostalgia Jukebox. This is an in-game decor item featuring original music from the original Bloodlines composer, Rik Shaffter. As of now, it does not appear this bonus item will be available to purchase separately.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 releases on October 21st for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The Standard Edition costs $59.99, with optional DLC add-ons available alongside the Deluxe and Premium Editions.