Vampyr and Call of Cthulhu Nintendo Switch Release Dates Revealed

Today, publisher Focus Home Interactive announced Nintendo Switch release dates for two of its games, Vampyr, the 2018 narrative-driven action-RPG from Dontnod Interactive, the makers of Life is Strange, and Call of Cthulhu, the lovecraftian horror game from Cyanide Studio. Both titles released last year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and both are now coming to the Nintendo Switch.

More specifically, Vampyr is coming to the Nintendo platform next month on October 29. You can check out a new trailer for it at the top of the article. Meanwhile, Call of Cthulhu will also release next month, but a bit earlier on October 8. A new trailer for it can be found right below this paragraph, as well as overviews of each title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vampyr:

“London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal. Will you embrace the monster within?

“Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decisions… your actions will save or doom London.”

Call of Cthulhu:

“Call of Cthulhu, the official videogame inspired by Chaosium’s classic pen and paper RPG, brings you deep into a world of creeping madness and shrouded Old Gods within Lovecraft’s iconic universe.

“1924. Private Investigator Pierce is sent to look into the tragic death of the Hawkins family on the isolated Darkwater Island. Soon enough, Pierce is pulled into a terrifying world of conspiracies, cultists, and cosmic horrors. Nothing is as it seems. Sanity is an irregular bedfellow, all too often replaced by whisperings in the dark. Strange creatures, weird science, and sinister cults dominate the Cthulhu Mythos, intent on realizing their mad schemes to bring about the end of everything. Your mind will suffer – between sanity and psychosis, your senses will be disrupted until you question the reality of everything around you. Trust no one. Slinking shadows hide lurking figures… and all the while, the Great Dreamer prepares for his awakening.”