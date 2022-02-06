Voice of Cards Sequel Announced

Square Enix has announced that Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is getting a standalone sequel called Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden. The new card-based role-playing game is set to release on February 17th for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The Voice of Cards franchise is notably from Nier series creator Yoko Taro.

Rather than be directly connected, Square Enix claims that while Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is a sequel, new players can also enjoy it without playing the previous entry in the franchise. In addition to Yoko Taro as Creative Director, Keiichi Okabe serves as Music Director, Kimihiko Fujisaka serves as Character Designer. Yosuke Saito is listed as Executive Producer.

“Set on a remote chain of islands that have been protected by the Maidens for generations, the turn-based adventure will have players follow the protagonist to save the people of the island as they face the threat of destruction,” the official announcement reads in part. “In this touching tale set in a world of melancholic beauty, players will set sail for the high seas, together with Laty, a girl who failed to become a maiden.”

That said, it might be worth checking out Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars anyway in anticipation of the new title. According to ComicBook.com’s Jamie Lovett, it is quite good. “[T]hose who take a chance on Voice of Cards might be surprised,” our review from last year states. “Its tabletop style is endearing and a testament to the idea that gripping adventure transcends the need for cinematic cutscenes. Voice of Cards puts the ‘game’ back in ‘role-playing game’ in fun, compelling, and thoughtful ways that will delight players throughout their time with it.”

As noted above, Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 17th. The title is a standalone video game and not an expansion to the previously released Voice of Cards title, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Square Enix in general right here.

