The Walking Dead's Michonne, Rick Grimes, and Daryl Dixon Join Brawlhalla

Ubisoft today announced that its free-to-play brawler Brawlhalla is getting a little zombie infusion next week in the form of Michonne, Rick Grimes, and Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead. This is far from the first promotional tie-in for the video game, but it sets an interesting new precedent given that the various Walking Dead characters all, you know, kill a bunch of fictional people.

More specifically, Michonne, Rick, and Daryl will be available starting Wednesday, October 14th, as Epic Crossover skins for Koji, Barraza, and Ember, respectively. Basically, already existing characters get a complete visual overhaul despite largely playing like they have before when using these Epic Crossover skins. Additionally, Brawlhalla will launch a new in-game event where players fight off endless waves of zombies on a new map depicting the prison from the popular television show's third and fourth season.

The next Crossover is coming October 14th. Brawlhalla x The Walking Dead. Prepare to survive: https://t.co/U1vR0Di7Rs pic.twitter.com/vgJEAO8Yis — Brawlhalla (@Brawlhalla) October 6, 2020

For whatever reason, it would seem that the powers that be at AMC have decided that now is really the time to get into crossover promotions. In case you missed it, Magic: The Gathering even has a whole Secret Lair drop with all-new cards dedicated to various characters from The Walking Dead, and that includes Michonne, Daryl, and Rick as well.

The special The Walking Dead crossover, featuring Michonne, Rick Grimes, and Daryl Dixon, is set to release in the video game next week on Wednesday, October 14th. Brawlhalla is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

What do you think of the new Brawlhalla additions? Were you already a player, or has the The Walking Dead crossover convinced you to pick it up? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!