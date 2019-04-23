Walmart Canada Offering Hilarious ‘Rage 2’ Pre-Order Bonus

Some of you may remember the infamous leak from Walmart Canada right before E3 2018. It showed a handful of games, release dates, and other info regarding some announced title, and others that hadn’t been unveiled at that point. One such game is id Software and Avalanche Studios’ upcoming Rage 2, which is set to arrive in just a few weeks. The leak presented the most basic box art imaginable, which prompted Bethesda to correct them in glorious fashion. That said, those in Canada who are looking to pre-order the inbound mayhem-fueled title can get a rather hilarious bonus if they go through Walmart.

For those who pre-order Rage 2 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One from Walmart Canada, the bonus will be a sleeve that contains the original basic leaked version of the box art as well as the tweet from the game’s Twitter account that corrected it. It’s pretty great. Before we take a look at the wonderful Walmart Canada exclusive box art, however, here is the original tweet that has now spawned into a work of art.

The Walmart Canada leak instantly became a meme across the Internet, which even made its way into E3, with some presenters poking fun at the store chain. Anyway, here is the actual box art that will come with pre-ordered versions of Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One.

It’s ridiculous, it’s hilarious, and I need it. There are surely many gamers in Canada that will want to get their hands on such a masterpiece that is Rage 2‘s box art for a pre-order bonus from Walmart. For what’s inside, here is what the game is about:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

Rage 2 is set to arrive on May 14th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the inbound game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Do you need it as much as I do, or do you believe it is too ridiculous? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

