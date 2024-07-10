Wandering Galaxy Launches on Kickstarter and Soars Past Funding Goal

Plaid Hat Games is back with another immersive and no doubt thrilling entry in their Crossroads line, and this time around fans are heading to the cosmos. The new game is titled Wandering Galaxy: A Crossroads Game and is now live on Kickstarter, though that’s not even the best news. The best news is that the game is now fully funded, soaring past its $20,000 with a current total of over $61,000 and counting with 28 days left to go. Wandering Galaxy will feature the same top-notch technology and voice acting seen in Forgotten Waters and Freelancers, but with a host of new characters to interact with as you and your new crew make your way through the unpredictable reaches of space, and you can check out the campaign right here.

Your Crew Awaits

Overview of Wandering Galaxy’s main board and more

Wandering Galaxy puts you and up to 6 players in the roles of a ship’s crew (the ship is known as The Zephyr) as you take on jobs and throughout the galaxy. This is a crossroads game though, so fans can expect an immersive story with a character of your creation, as you build their background, pice their species, and choose a role on the ship to call your own. The game features three fully voiced narrative campaigns with over 70 unique jobs and hundreds of events to jump through, and you’ll discover a host of new equipment and skills as you make your way through the game.

Each player will control one of six command centers and will need to work together to keep the ship running so you can complete jobs and earn money. As you travel through space you will run across a host of jobs and special locations that you can interact with, and players will choose how their individual characters react in those special situations with an action. The companion app will then walk you through what happens and if you end up having to talk, charm, or fight your way out of whatever happens next.

The voice cast for Wandering Galaxy features Elizabeth Maxwell as The Narrator as well as Bryn Appril (Sena), Nazeeh Tarsha (Cook-E), Ray Hurd (Octoff), Christopher R Sabat (Gary Belkos), Chris Guerrero (Dweezle Grift), and Michelle Rojas (Admiral Tethra). Delivery of Wandering Galaxy is expected in December of this year, and we’ll keep you posted when we know an exact date.

What Is Wandering Galaxy About?

“The galaxy is a mess and it’s probably your fault! You’ve been stuck on this rock for far too long. The stars and all of the opportunities for riches and adventure that come with them, have been out of your reach. But your luck seems to be turning now that you’ve signed a lease with a less than reputable loan-octopus for a ship so old, the onboard AI is growing senile. You and your oddball crew of different species and talents get the jobs that no one else wants: the ones that get you shot at, dumped into off-world gladiatorial games, or fleeing the law while your cargo hold is stuffed with contraband. It’s a hectic life, but it’s never boring.

Wandering Galaxy: A Crossroads Game is a narrative sci-fi game, where you and a few people who tolerate one another play the roles of hopeful spacers who dream of getting rich and famous while staying alive doing so. Choose a specifies for your character, build a background for them, then select a unique station on the ship to control. Play with your personal deck of cards and customize it every play-through, as your character finds gear, makes friends, and learns valuable new skills.”

Are you going to back Wandering Galaxy? You can talk all things gaming with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!