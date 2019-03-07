‘Warcraft I and II’ Is Coming to GOG Following ‘Diablo’ Reveal

Blizzard shocked fans when they revealed that an improved version of the first Diablo is now available on GOG.com, but it looks like their play on nostalgia isn’t going to end there!

The studio behind some of our best 90s memories also confirmed in their big reveal that Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and Warcraft II will be making their debut on GOG as well with a few tweaks, though a specific release date hasn’t been revealed at this time.

Personally, I’m excited to dive back into Orcs & Humans. This game came out on PC back in 1994 and was the title that really got me into the RTS genre. It was innovative, it was incredible entertaining, and though not the first multiplayer RTS title – it did widen the audience for this particular brand of play.

With both titles coming to GOG with notable improvements to operate on newer systems, it’s a great chance for players to experience a classic for themselves while we wait for WoW Classic and new Diablo news!

While these two aren’t available quite yet on the GOG platform, Diablo is. The original Diablo is available here for $9.99, though unfortunately it doesn’t include Hellfire. For more about the game before you buy:

“Darkness stirs beneath Tristram. An ancient evil sweeps across the land, plunging it into civil war and terrorizing the populace. A mad king, his missing son, and a mysterious archbishop are all pieces of the puzzle you need to hack through. You have journeyed to the source of this evil. The town of Tristram – now inhabited only by a handful of survivors, broken and twisted by the madness that has befallen them. A cathedral stands there, built over the ruins of an ancient monastery. Eerie lights and ungodly sounds are heard echoing through its abandoned halls, and that is where you shall venture.”

Experience the legendary action/RPG that influenced an entire genre.

Storm Diablo‘s halls as either a Warrior, a Sorcerer or a Rogue – each with unique skills and abilities.

Unite to destroy Diablo – up to 4 players can band together via Internet, network, or play head-to-head via TCP/IP.

Unprecedented replayability – over 200 different monsters inhabit Diablo’s ever-changing labyrinth. Equip epic items to conquer fearsome bosses and their minions.

A spine-chilling story – experience the horror of a world held in the grasp of The Lord of Terror.

The most voted game on the GOG.com wishlist, finally trapped in a DRM-free soulstone!

Return to the beginning of this dark saga, now in digital format for the first time ever.

Better value than Wirt’s wares, guaranteed.

