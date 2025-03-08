Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Is Cheaper Than Ever Before for Today Only

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 has captivated fans since it arrived in September last year. The game managed to improve upon its predecessor in several ways while still offering dedicated Warhammer fans something that feels familiar. For many, this entry in the franchise is a demanding but rewarding gameplay experience not to be missed. Like many big name games, it will run players a pretty penny at full price, leaving gamers to wait for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 to go on sale. Thankfully, a hefty limited-time discount makes the game cheaper than ever – but you’ll need to act fast to grab it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boasting an 82 Metacritic score and Very Positive rating on Steam, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is a worthy entry in the franchise for new and returning fans. This third person action-adventure game offers PvE and PvP gameplay, with six unique classes to choose from to customize your appearance and gameplay abilities. Plus, it’s still getting regular updates with new features, bug fixes, and more.

Thanks to a deal on Fanatical, you can get the latest Warhammer game for just $37.19. That’s a hefty 38% discount compared to the Standard Edition’s usual $59.99 pricetag. This is a one-day only deal, meaning gamers can claim the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 discount only until midnight tonight, March 8th.

The standard edition cover art for warhammer40K: Space marine 2

The deal comes via Fanatical, which offers discounted Steam keys for many popular gaming titles. So, you’ll need to play Space Marine 2 on a PC via Steam in order to take advantage of this exciting sale. If you’ve been eyeing the tiers above the Standard Edition for this one, we’ve got good news – both the Gold and Ultra versions are also included in this one-day discount.

Every Version of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Included One-Day Flash Sale

The same timeline goes for the Gold and Ultra editions of the game, which are also included in this Space Marine 2 flash sale. If you’re feeling fancy and want to know what these upgraded versions include, we’ve got you covered. The Gold Edition adds the Season Pass, letting gamers access additional content. That content includes bonus armor, weapon, and Champion cosmetics as you play through the game. The Season Pass on its own typically costs $39.99 as an add-on, but with the flash sale on Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition, the base game and Season Pass are just $57.59. Compared to the typical $90 price tag, that’s not half bad!

As for the Ulta Edition, this version typically costs gamers a full $100. It includes the base game, Season Pass, and Ultramarines Champion Pack. This pack includes two exclusive skins for the Heavy Bolter and Power Armour, giving your Space Marine a formidable and unique look. With the flash sale deal on Fanatical, this version of the game is just $64 until March 9th.

space marine 2 in action

All three of these discounts are the best sale these versions of the game have received since launching last year. If you’ve been waiting to jump into the adventure solo or with your friends in co-op, this sale is an excellent opportunity to commit to Space Marine 2 for less.

Will you be grabbing Warhammer40K: Space Marine 2 while it’s on sale? Or, have you already enjoyed this phenomenal 2024 release? Let us know in the comments below!