New Warhammer 40,000 Starter Sets Available for Pre-Order

(Photo: Games Workshop)

A new edition of Warhammer 40,000 just launched, and Games Workshop is releasing three new Starter Sets to help more fans enter the grimdark future. Earlier this weekend, Games Workshop officially launched pre-orders for its new Warhammer 40,000 Starter Sets. Each set is meant to help newcomers to the hobby enter the world of Warhammer 40,000 and get acclimated with the game's rules. Fans can choose between the Recruit Edition, the Elite Edition, or the impressive Command Edition, each of which adds different layers of complexity.

The Recruit Edition is for true beginners, and comes with a total of 20 miniatures, split between the noble Space Marine and the deadly Necron armies. The Recruit Edition also comes with a 64-page manual, datasheets, dice, and measuring rulers - everything you need to jump into your first game of Warhammer 40,000.

The Elite Edition Starter Set comes with even more miniatures, including more specialized units like Outriders and Skorpekh Destroyers. Also included are the standard datasheets, dice, measuring rulers, and gaming mat from the Recruit Edition as well as an Elite Manual containing rules and lore about your new armies.

For those planning on committing fully to their new hobby, the Command Edition may be right for you. It has the same miniatures as the Elite Edition, and also comes with plastic terrain and the official 9th Edition rulebook. While not as fancy as the Indomitus limited edition box set, this is the Starter Set you want if you really want to jumpstart your new Warhammer 40,000 obsession.

The new edition of Warhammer 40,000 refines the previous edition of rules, bringing a more cohesive play experience and a new mode of play. The new edition launched last month, and these new Starter Sets will be released on August 15th. You can pre-order them from Games Workshop's website or from your local gaming store. Prices range from $50 to $165.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.