Warhammer Game Gets New Edition

Games Workshop has announced plans to release a new version of Warhammer: The Horus Heresy. The new edition of the game will be released later this year and will build on the game’s current ruleset, which was derived from Warhammer 40,000‘s 7th Edition ruleset. The new edition of The Horus Heresy will launch with a new boxed set that will include plastic miniatures. Notably, many of Horus Heresy’s current miniatures are made in hard resin, making them much more expensive than a Warhammer 40K army. Games Workshop noted that many of the Horus Heresy‘s general kits are moving toward a cheaper plastic, although some will remain available only in resin for now.

Warhammer: The Horus Heresy is a spinoff game of Warhammer 40,000 and is set approximately 10,000 years before the current era seen in the game. The Horus Heresy itself refers to the fracturing of the Space Marines and the fall of the Emperor of Mankind, which started when the Emperor’s Warmaster Horus Lupercal was corrupted by Chaos and convinced to rise up against the Emperor. The result of Horus’s betrayal was the Emperor’s transformation from the savior of mankind to a living corpse, kept alive only through the use of the Golden Throne at the cost of 1,000 human souls per day. The Horus Heresy was first introduced via a series of novels by Dan Abnett, which remain some of the most popular books within Games Workshop’s Black Library of Warhammer-related tomes.

Although details remain vague as to what the new edition of The Horus Heresy will entail, we know that the new edition will come with new plastic versions of Space Marines wearing the popular Mark VI (or beakie) armor.

Games Workshop has spent the last several years releasing new editions of many of its core games. Both Warhammer 40,000 and the fantasy-themed Warhammer: Age of Sigmar received new editions in the last two years, while the skirmish game Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team received a new edition last year.