Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Is Free For Only One More Day

The original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is free to download in a deal that is set to expire in one day. Over the past few months, the Warhammer franchise has been getting a lot more attention thanks to the release of Space Marine 2. In fact, Space Marine 2 has been so popular that it has drawn the attention of many who never even played the first Space Marine. Now, if you’re one of those people who has been interested in going back to the first game in the series, you can get ahold of it on PC for nothing at all.

As of this moment, Warhammer 40: Space Marine is free to own thanks to Prime Gaming. This deal has been ongoing for a couple of weeks at this point as a way of cross-promoting Secret Level, which is the new animated series on Prime Video. Space Marine is one such franchise that happens to be featured in Secret Level, which led Prime Gaming to give the game away to those who wanted to get into the series after watching the show.

Anyone who does redeem this free version of Space Marine will then be granted a PC code for the game. This code can then be used on the Microsoft Store, which will add Space Marine to the user’s digital library. From here, the game can then be downloaded and played freely at any point now or in the future. .

While this offer for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine has been ongoing for a bit, it won’t be lasting much longer. Specifically, this promo will expire tomorrow at the end of Wednesday, December 18th. As a result, this is essentially your last chance to grab Space Marine for $0 and keep it for good. If you miss the deal, you’ll then have to resort to buying the game outright, even if it is relatively cheap at the time of this writing. .

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine

“In Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine you are Captain Titus, a Space Marine of the Ultramarines chapter and a seasoned veteran of countless battles.

A millions-strong Ork horde has invaded an Imperial Forge World, one of the planet-sized factories where the war machines for humanity’s never ending battle for survival are created. Losing this planet is not an option and be aware of the far more evil threat lurking large in the shadows of this world.”