Watch Dogs: Legion Source Code Reportedly Leaked by Hackers

It looks as though Ubisoft's newly-released game, Watch Dogs: Legion, might be in a bit of trouble. A group called Egregor has reportedly hacked the source code for Watch Dogs: Legion, according to ZDNet, but that may only be the beginning of the issue. Following the apparent hack, it appears as though Egregor has released the entire source code for the game online. Millions of people now having access to the entire source code for the new game could be disastrous for Ubisoft's new release.

According to DSOGaming, the source code for Watch Dogs: Legion is online and comes in at a size of 560 GB. This could easily lead to a ton of unchecked mods for the game, as well as a breakthrough of the game's anti-piracy measures. It still remains to be seen if the source code is legitimate or not, but things aren't looking promising for the game.

The most ironic part of the entire situation is that Watch Dogs: Legion is a game about hackers. You play as part of the Resistance fighting to liberate London, utilizing the technology of the entire city in order to do so. Hackers seem to have successfully hacked the game about hacking; that's about as 2020 as it gets, folks.

Unfortunately for Ubisoft, this hack isn't the only concern for Watch Dogs: Legion. Upon launch, Legion was found to have a bug that caused Xbox One X systems to overheat and crash.

Here's Ubisoft's official description of Watch Dogs: Legion:

"It is time to take back London, and anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. Corrupt opportunists have taken over and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to liberate London. Welcome to the Resistance."

Watch Dogs: Legion is now available for purchase on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia. It will be made available on the next-gen consoles when they launch.