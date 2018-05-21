Job Listings Suggest WB Montreal Is Working On a New Batman Game

While Rocksteady Studios gets a great deal of credit for its work on the Batman: Arkham franchise, we can’t forget about WB Montreal. That team made Batman: Arkham Origins years ago, a fan favorite that’s still enjoyable to this very day. And from the sound of it they’ve got something cooking up that could very well be Batman-oriented.

That’s not to say we’ll see Arkham Origins 2 or anything (fingers crossed it’ll come someday though), but some new job listings suggest that the team is working on something relating to the Dark Knight — and it might not be what you’d expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up on Time Warner’s page is a job listing for a user researcher, suggesting that the developer is working on a new games-as-a-service title. While that doesn’t sound like a typical AAA product, it does suggest that the game could be online-related.

But there’s something else as well. This job listing also popped up for a senior systemic gameplay programmer that will “work on (WB Games Montreal’s) open-world AAA title based on one of DC Universe’s most popular IPs.”

Considering that Rocksteady may already be hard at work on a new Superman game, it’s an easy guess that Batman could be involved with WB Montreal’s next title. That’s not finalized by any means, but keep in mind that the team did introduce multiplayer for a while in Arkham Origins. So it would make sense for it to return to that territory.

Some previously posted Linkedin profiles suggest that the project is some kind of open-world cooperative game, but one that could involve teams in a similar fashion to Arkham Origins‘ multiplayer. That means going up against rival squads and possibly even fighting for certain objectives. It makes us wonder if the Suicide Squad could possibly get involved.

WB Montreal hasn’t said a word about what it’s working on, but WB Interactive does have some interesting things lined up for E3. There’s a slight chance we could see what the team is up to during the show. And, more importantly, who the game is going to star.

But in the meantime, be sure to check out Arkham Origins. It’s still a great Batman game; and for good measure, it’s available for play on Xbox One backward compatibility. You’ll need the physical version but it should be fairly easy to track down. It’s also available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Wii U.