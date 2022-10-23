Wingspan's Next Expansion Announced

Stonemaier Games has announced Wingspan: Asia, the next expansion for its popular Wingspan franchise. The new game will add 90 new birds and 11 Bonus cards (which provide players with variable options for extra Victory Points), all of which originated in Asia, along with several new game modes. Wingspan: Asia can be played as a standalone game for 1 or two players via the new Duet mode, added to the original Wingspan game, or add a 6-7 player expansion via the new Flock mode.

Wingspan is one of the most popular modern board games released over the past few years. The game is an engine-building card game built around attracting birds to your nature reserve. Each type of bird has different abilities and activate during different parts of the game. The key to Wingspan is building up increasingly long combos that build over every turn. Players score victory points based on different criteria (and by completing their bonus cards) and the winner is the person with the most victory points after four turns. The game broke through to mainstream audiences due to its focus on birds and can currently be found in mainstream retailers like Target and Barnes & Noble.

This is the third expansion for Wingspan, following the European Expansion and Oceania Expansion. Both of those expansions added new bird cards and types of eggs, but Wingspan: Asia is the first that can be played as a purely standalone mode.

Wingspan: Asia will be released in November 2022. Price and other details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.