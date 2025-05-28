7 Witchbrook Features We’re Most Excited About

If you’ve been quietly manifesting a game that mixes magical academia and cozy small-town vibes, Witchbrook might just be your next obsession. Developed by Chucklefish, this upcoming life-sim and social RPG drops you into the seaside town of Mossport as a witch-in-training, and yes, it’s as charming as it sounds.

From attending spell classes and selling handmade goods at the Sunday Market to decorating your dream cottage and maybe falling for a mysterious local, Witchbrook is shaping up to be a spellbinding slice-of-life. With co-op multiplayer and broom travel already confirmed, we’re already counting down the days to Winter 2025. Here’s everything we’re most excited to see when Witchbrook finally flies into our lives.

1) Enroll at Witchbrook College

One of the most exciting things about Witchbrook is starting fresh as a student at Witchbrook College. The idea of enrolling in a magical school, learning spells, attending classes, and easing into witch life is such a cozy and charming premise. We can’t wait to explore the college grounds, meet our fellow students, and slowly grow into our powers.

It sounds like the perfect setup for both character development and storytelling, and we’re eager to see how school life shapes our journey in Mossport. This magical campus already feels like a place we’ll want to spend a lot of time in. We’re already manifesting straight A’s.

2) Everyday Magic

We love that Witchbrook frames magic as something useful in everyday life, not just flashy, but functional. We’re looking forward to unlocking magical abilities that help us navigate the world, care for our home, and support the people around us.

The idea of magic being tied to community life is refreshing, and we’re excited to see how it plays into daily tasks and town events. Assisting local businesses or simply making life a little easier, we’re hoping the magic system is as thoughtful and practical as it is enchanting. It sounds like spellcasting won’t just be fun, it’ll be meaningful.

3) Friends, Flirts, and Found Families

What’s a cozy life sim without a little emotional investment? Witchbrook promises a whole cast of characters to befriend, bond with, and even romance. The fact that there are confirmed datable characters already has us planning our in-game social calendars.

We’re curious about who we’ll meet, what their stories are, and how our relationships will grow over time. Witchbrook is shaping up to be full of heart, and we can’t wait to connect with it. Emotionally investing in fictional villagers? It’s tradition.

4) Sell Crafts at the Sunday Market

We’re especially looking forward to the Sunday Market, an event where you can sell your crafty creations and take part in the town’s local life. It’s such a simple but satisfying concept, and we’re already dreaming about what kinds of goods we’ll be able to craft and display.

This feature adds a sense of rhythm and reward to the week, and we love that it gives players a reason to be creative while staying connected to the town. It’s the kind of cozy, small-town charm we can’t get enough of, and we’re eager to see how big a role the market plays in our Witchbrook routines. Who needs Etsy when you’ve got the Sunday Market?

5) Renovate and Customize a Cottage

Few features excite us more than the promise of a customizable home, and Witchbrook delivers with a cozy woodland cottage we’ll get to make entirely our own. From decorating the interior or transforming the surrounding garden, we can’t wait to settle in and personalize our space.

It’s the kind of creative freedom that makes life-sim games so great, and we’re especially excited to see how our cottage evolves alongside our journey as a witch-in-training. There’s something so satisfying about creating a space that feels like home, and we’re ready to start decorating. We don’t need 12 cauldrons, but maybe we want them for the aesthetic.

6) Play with Friends in Online Co-Op

The addition of online co-op is one of the most exciting surprises so far. Witchbrook will let up to four players experience the magic together. We’re already imagining exploring the town with friends, comparing our cottages, and discovering spells side by side. Co-op brings a whole new level of fun and connection, and we’re thrilled it’s part of the core experience. This feature has huge potential. It’s rare for a cozy life sim to offer multiplayer from the start, and we can’t wait to see how it all comes together.

7) It’s Broom Time, Baby

Let’s be honest, this one speaks for itself. Witchbrook is letting us ride broomsticks, and that alone has us counting down the days to release. It’s a small detail with big vibes: flying around town, traveling in style, and feeling like a proper witch.

We’re looking forward to seeing how broomstick travel fits into daily life, and what kinds of places we might be able to explore from the sky. Even if it’s just a fun way to get from point A to point B, we’re already sold. The moment we lift off, Mossport is going to feel even more magical. Broomstick > bus pass.