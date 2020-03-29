Watch: Professional Stuntmen Create Epic Witcher Battle

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher has, by and large, been well received by fans and critics alike. While there are obviously outliers, folks seem to generally like Henry Cavill’s take on the gruff Geralt of Rivia as well as the visual effects and stunts, among other aspects. In fact, one group of professional stuntmen has gone so far to create their own take on a fight between Geralt and baddies, with surprisingly excellent results.

The tribute video, which you can check out below, was filmed and direct by Micah Moore with choreography by Ben Aycrigg and Adam Lytle. The whole thing was filmed at Atlanta Judo Midtown and Apex Entertainment Studios, and while the group obviously didn’t have a Netflix budget behind them, there are some truly inspired maneuvers within. Be warned: the visual effects are a bit… obvious, but it’s otherwise a good watch that clocks in at under two minutes.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series, if you’re somehow not familiar:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which was recently filming, but has paused due to coronavirus concerns. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast for Season 2 includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.