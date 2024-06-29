Wizards of the Coast Offers Dungeons & Dragons Summer Sale

Wizards of the Coast is joining the gaming industry trend of hosting a Summer Sale, offering an impressive list of recognizable titles titles for Dungeons & Dragons fans to enjoy discounts on campaign books between 10% off and up to 40% off. With over two dozen campaign books at a discount currently, now is a great time to stock up on a new adventure or two as franchise fans all patiently wait for the 2024 Player's Handbook to release this later this year. The list of titles includes Curse of Strahd, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight (a personal favorite and perfect for Baldur's Gate 3 fans who loved the Circus of the Last Days), Tales from the Yawning Portal, and many more.

The sale includes the following titles, listed in alphabetical order with their corresponding discounted prices:

Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus: $23.99

Blacksmith's Dice Pack – Shape metal to your will with these metallic dice! Includes 8 Sets – Save 50% by purchasing them all as a pack.

Candlekeep Mysteries: $17.99

Curse of Strahd: $21.24

Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen: $25.49

Eberron: Rising from the Last War: $25.49

Fizban's Treasury of Dragons: $26.99

Ghosts of Saltmarsh: $23.99

Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica: $25.49

Hunt for the Thessalhydra: $13.99

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden: $25.49

Journeys through the Radiant Citadel: $25.49

Mythic Odysseys of Theros: $26.99

Out of the Abyss: $25.49

Pigment Pack: Choose your favorite! Includes 8 Sets – Save 50% by purchasing them all as a pack.

Princes of the Apocalypse: $17.49

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space: $42.49

Storm King's Thunder: $19.99

Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos: $26.99

Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide: $26.99

Tales from the Yawning Portal: $21.24

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight: $26.99

Tomb of Annhilation: $19.99

Tyranny of Dragons: $26.99

Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft: $26.99

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist: $26.99

Waterdeep: Dungeon Of The Mad Mage: $22.49

Wayfinder's Guide to Eberron: $11.99

Will you be grabbing any of these Dungeons & Dragons titles during the Summer Sale? If you need a recommendation of which to grab beyond what's already listed above, feel free to reach out to me on socials @amazingspidrhan and let's talk about what adventure is a good fit for you!