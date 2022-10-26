Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date, DLC Plans Revealed

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Team Ninja game that grabbed the attention of Soulslike fans not long ago thanks to some impressive visuals and a demo, now has a release date. It isn't too far off either with Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo announcing this week that the game will be out on March 3rd and will be available in several different editions. Post-release plans were also detailed this week and include up to three different DLCs with a season pass available, too.

The release date for the game was announced unceremoniously on social media with a few posts detailing the plans for the launch and the support for the game afterwards. It'll be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms, and if you've got Xbox Game Pass on either the PC or console platforms, you'll be able to get it day one there, too.

Different versions of the game include the standard physical and digital options as well as a Digital Deluxe variant and a Steelbook release. The season pass detailed on the game's site will include at least three DLCs and comes with a bonus armor set. A different armor set was included as a pre-order bonus for the game, though it's unclear if these armors have any benefit beyond a unique appearance.

The team has released the results of the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty survey conducted in September. The feedback report from over 80,000 fans who defeated the demo is available on the official site today!#WolongFallenDynasty website – https://t.co/tJXCYtyKJf pic.twitter.com/KZygHIF1mH — Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (@WoLongOfficial) October 26, 2022

For those who've been keeping up with the game and perhaps even tried out the limited demo Koei Tecmo released previously, you may recall a survey went out to gauge opinions on how the game was shaping up. The results of that survey have been shared online, too, to illustrate the consensus among players and what the game's creators plan to adjust based on feedback. For those who haven't been keeping up with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a preview of the game teases grueling fights, demons, and other features.

"Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms," a preview of the game read. "Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within."

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty releases on March 3rd.