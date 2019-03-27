‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’ Release Date Revealed in New Story Trailer

A release date for Bethesda’s new co-op Wolfenstein game has been revealed in the latest story trailer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Instead of playing as series BJ Blazkowicz like one would expect from the previous Wolfenstein games, players will control the protagonist’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph, as they look for their father. The game can be played either solo or with a friend, and according to the story trailer above that shows how the game’s events will unfold, Wolfenstein: Youngblood is due out on July 26th for PC and consoles.

The trailer sets up the events of the new Wolfenstein game by introducing people to the Blazkowicz twins who seem like they’ve both got unique personalities and chemistry with each other. Following in their father’s footsteps, they take up some armor and a whole arsenal of weapons to use while searching for BJ Blazkowicz. They’re also not afraid to kill some Nazis as evidenced all throughout the trailer.

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood will throw you (and a friend!) back in time to 1980s Paris, fighting the Reich’s war machine as one of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess or Soph,” Bethesda said about the new game. “Terrorize the goose-stepping fascists with a friend or team up with an AI companion to obliterate Nazis while searching for your missing father.”

While the game’s playable in a co-op mode with each player taking control of one of the characters, Bethesda also announced that version of the game will allow both people to play if only one person owns it. The game’s Deluxe Edition, according to Bethesda, will use a “Buddy Pass” system to give one player access to the game so long as they’re playing with the person who owns it.

“Deluxe Edition owners will be able to provide their exclusive Buddy Pass to one friend at a time, allowing them to download and play Wolfenstein: Youngblood for free, as long as they play with the owner of the Deluxe Edition,” Bethesda said. “Players that are playing for free on the Buddy Pass can choose to upgrade to the full game at any time to play on their own or with other players online.”

Josef Fares’ A Way Out also prevented players with a similar offer through its “Friends Pass” offer last year.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on July 26th.

