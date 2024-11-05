Wonder Woman Developer Possibly Teasing First Update in Three Years

It’s been a long time since we heard any information about Monolith’s Wonder Woman video game, but fans think we could see an announcement in the near future. As noticed by Reddit user DrAwesomeX, Monolith’s official website has been given an update, and Wonder Woman is now front and center, with an option to watch the announcement teaser from December 2021. After three years of silence, it seems Monolith could be getting ready to show us something new from the title. Since the announcement was first made at The Game Awards, an update at next month’s show seems possible.

The one and only video for Wonder Woman didn’t offer much to go on for fans. No gameplay footage was shown, and the whole thing largely focused on close-up shows of the character’s costume. It’s possible that we could get a new trailer next month that rectifies that, offering a glimpse at how the character will handle in the game, and how players will wield her Lasso of Truth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While details about Wonder Woman have been slim over the last three years, some information has been revealed in that time. The game is a single-player adventure, set in an open world. There had been concerns that the game would feature some live service elements, just as Warner Bros. had done with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. However, the publisher quickly debunked those rumors, which should be welcome news given the poor critical and commercial reception to Suicide Squad.

Wonder Woman has appeared in a number of video games over the years, from fighting games like Injustice and MultiVersus, to family friendly ensemble games like Justice League: Cosmic Chaos and LEGO Batman 3. However, a game solely focused on the character is long overdue, and it will be interesting to see what Monolith does with the character. Monolith’s Lord of the Rings: Shadow of Mordor introduced the company’s Nemesis System, and that will appear in this game as well. According to the developer, this system will see Diana Prince “forge deep connections with both enemies and allies” throughout the game.

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog Is Teaming Up With the Justice League

If we really are getting a new update on the Wonder Woman game, hopefully Monolith has some exciting news to share after all these years. The character is one of the longest running superheroes in existence, and it would be great to see Monolith deliver an experience that lives up to her potential. Outside of Batman, there haven’t been a lot of other DC heroes that have had great solo games. Wonder Woman has the potential to break that trend, and name recognition that could get people to try it, if word of mouth is good enough. For now, we’ll have to wait and see how things play out.

Are you excited to learn more about Wonder Woman? Do you think we’ll get more information about the game soon? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!