Wordle Players Are Crushing Today’s Puzzle

People are nailing today’s Wordle puzzle. There must be something in the water, as many Wordle players are solving today’s Wordle puzzle in one or two guesses. It’s a stunning turnaround from a brutal week that saw many players lose their streak to one of two difficult words. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later, providing a few hints as to why so many players might be getting it right in just a few tries. If you want to get some hints for today’s puzzle, keep reading. Otherwise, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article, as we’ll give the answer away to those who either want to avoid breaking their streak or simply are curious at the very end of the article.

In the meantime, enjoy these moments of triumph from players who correctly solved today’s puzzle in two tries or less.

Magnificient

It’s been a while since #Wordle or anything else characterized me as “magnificent.” I’ve a feeling it could be another long wait!#Wordle279 #StartingWordLuck #NewStarterWordDaily



Wordle 279 2/6



⬜🟨🟩⬜🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/uiYga8TwUz — SkeeterBombay (@SkeeterBombay) March 25, 2022

Blimey

Wordle 279 2/6



⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Blimey 😳 — Fran 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@FranS199) March 25, 2022

Sick but still able to do this

I have a note from my ozone doctor saying I am too sick to give a deposition but I was able to do this.



Wordle 279 2/6*



🟨⬛⬛🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) March 25, 2022

It’s like winning the lottery

It is like winning ⁦@UK_EuroMillions⁩ jackpot 😁



Wordle 279 1/6



🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Dr Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) March 25, 2022

I’m actually so proud of myself

Wordle 279 2/6



🟨🟨⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



That is the best I've ever done I'm actually so proud of myself pic.twitter.com/ecZjBrUAV4 — Anna Lucia (@anna1ucia) March 25, 2022

Thank you for sparing my anxiety

Dear #Wordle 279 god. Thank you sparing my anxiety tonight.

This is my second time to get 2/6*. #Wordle279

⬛⬛🟨⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/SVTgtmWaJ0 — Lynn (@Ailee23) March 25, 2022

Solution

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. As we noted before, words that end with the same sequence of four letters can be problematic, especially if it takes players a few guesses to get that word sequence. That’s what happened last week with “WATCH,” as there are several other 5-letter words that also end with “ATCH.”

So – what’s the solution today’s Wordle puzzle – aka Wordle 279? Today’s puzzle benefits from being a relatively unique word with a handful of common letters. While there are three words that share all five letters with the correct word, none of them have the same word endings, meaning that players should be able to figure it out once they have most of the correct answer. The word also benefits from having a unique word ending that shares its final three letters with only one other commonly used word.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 279 is…DEPOT.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in two tries!