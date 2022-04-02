Today’s Wordle May Have Players Feeling Deja Vu

Those with long Wordle memories might feel like they’ve done today’s puzzle before. Today’s Wordle feels awfully similar to a Wordle puzzle the New York Times posted back in February. Depending on how good a player’s memory is, that may or may not be hindrance to players, as they might deliberately avoid the correct answer because of its similarity to the previous puzzle. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? The good news is that today’s puzzle is made up entirely of common letters. Unfortunately, the correct answer shares four letter placements with four other words, which may trip some players up. The caveat to this is that three of those other words are uncommon, and the fourth one was previously used in a Wordle puzzle in late February. So, you should be able to figure this one out without too many issues.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 287 is…TROPE.

As a sidenote, it appears that some players who got the alternative answer to Wordle 283 might be a day behind on Wordle answers. If you had HARRY as your answer a few days ago, be sure to check out yesterday’s answer instead.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in six tries!