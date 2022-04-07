Today’s Wordle Is Crushing Players

Today’s Wordle has proven to be a tough one for many players. In what’s become something of a daily tradition over the past week, “Wordle 291 2” is trending this morning on Twitter, which indicates that a few folks are losing their precious Wordle streaks to today’s word. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Well, today’s puzzle is tricky is because it contains three common letters in the middle word bracketed by two uncommon letters. If that’s not hard enough, there are also multiple other words that all contain the same three middle letters but use other uncommon letters as the first and last letters. From what we’ve seen on Twitter, there are more than a few people who were able to get those middle three letters in a few tries, but couldn’t get the last two letters.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 292 is…FORAY.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in five tries!