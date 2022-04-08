Today’s Wordle Is Already Breaking Streaks

Today’s Wordle is going to frustrate a lot of players. Players are banging their heads against walls because of today’s Wordle puzzle. “Wordle 293 X” is trending in the wee hours morning on Twitter, which doesn’t bode well for players who haven’t dug into today’s word puzzle. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Today’s puzzle returns the game to its most frustrating recurring issue. Today’s Wordle shares the placement of four letters with seven other words, several of which are very common. Players should be able to get most of the letters in the correct place, but they’ll likely have to choose between several potentially correct answers with only a few slots remaining. Once players get those four letters in the correct place, it becomes a guessing game, and that can quickly become frustrating for players, especially if they have just a couple of tries remaining.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 293 is…SCARE.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in three tries!