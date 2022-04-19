Today’s Wordle #304 Is Another Streak-Breaker

Today’s Wordle is a tough one, with even WordleBot admitting that players may need to use all six guesses to solve the puzzle. Wordle is back to its old tricks today, with a puzzle that is leaving many players frustrated when they run out of guesses. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Today’s Wordle has an interesting variant of an issue that plagues most of its harder puzzles. While the second, fourth, and fifth letters are all found in a variety of words, the first and third letters are significantly harder to solve for. If you are playing in hard mode, you’ll likely be stuck choosing between a variety of possibilities with only a few guesses left. If you’re playing in standard mode, it may be helpful to write down the possible remaining answers down and then choose a word that eliminates some of the possibilities.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 304 is…FOYER. Be sure to check out WordleBot if you want some tips on how to improve your Wordle game. We’ll note that WordleBot took six tries to solve the puzzle, and the puzzle took players an average of 5.4 guesses to solve the puzzle.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in four tries!