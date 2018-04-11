World of Warcraft and Heroes of the Storm Console Ports, Could They Happen?

PC to console ports are nothing new, and even Blizzard isn’t totally immune to the appeal of the console market. When they decided to port over Diablo III, sales reflected that the desire to see this move being made was indeed there and in high demand. Now that Overwatch has too conquered multiplay platforms, what’s next?

Though Heroes of the Storm does have a strong following, it’s nowhere near the cult loyalty that is seen within the World of Warcraft community. Because of this, it’s only natural that the curiosity would be there as to whether the team over at Blizzard would ever be down to port those two beloved franchises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During PAX East this weekend, our friends at DualShockers recently sat down with Blizzard’s Daniel Stahl and Matt Villers to discuss their prospective titles. With Stahl being the producer for World of Warcraft, he was asked if a WoW port would even be seen on Xbox and PlayStation:

“You know, World of Warcraft is really designed for Personal Computers, I think. There’d have to be so many different changes we’d have to make to make it a console game… We really want to continue making World of Warcraft as it is right now. We’d have to do something entirely different if we wanted to do something for consoles.”

Villers, being the lead design for Heroes of the Storm, said something along similar lines, “Our focus is really on PC, it has been from the beginning. There would probably be a lot of changes needed to make the gameplay work on console. No plans in that regard right now.”

That being said, of the two series – Heroes would be much more doable. Fans of titles like SMITE would take right to the sandbox game, whereas the World of Warcraft universe is massive and would feel incomplete on console without every installment. That would be a lot of work considering how many factions, titles, and expansions goes into all things Warcraft.

At the end of the day, though Blizzard does have a small presence on console, they are still very much a PC-centric company. Though Overwatch and Diablo are doing quite well, those titles just aren’t at the same scope as World of Warcraft. Though, as mentioned, a Heroes port would make sense for the style of gameplay, it would basically just need a remapping of commands.

For now, both Heroes of the Storm and World of Warcraft are both available at Battle.net.