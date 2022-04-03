World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Adding Awesome New Quality-of-Life Update

Last month, Blizzard Entertainment revealed that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will bring back a number of classic dungeons for Season 4’s Mythic+ dungeon pool. Players were able to vote on two of those locations, and the number one winner was Grimrail Depot, from Warlords of Draenor. That win led to a bit of concern from players, as those that suffer from motion sickness found issues with the dungeon in the past. However, Blizzard has announced an optional fix for the motion sickness problem in Grimrail Depot, as well as in Maw of Souls, thanks to the addition of a new NPC.

The update will be rolled out in update 9.2.5. In a video detailing the change, players can see a peon character that suffers from motion sickness in Grimrail Depot. After purchasing an elixer item they’ve brewed, moving environments are replaced with stationary images, making it more accessible for players. The character’s spirit reappears in the Maw of Souls (posthumously), where players can purchase the elixer once again. The video showcasing these changes can be found embedded below.

Overall, reception to these changes seems overwhelmingly positive! On the game’s forums, players praised the way Blizzard was able to come up with a solution that benefits users with motion sickness, while keeping these elements intact for those that enjoy the dungeons as they currently exist. It’s a really smart way to make the game more inclusive, and it should come as a big relief for a lot of players.

Apparently, issues with motion sickness in Grimrail Depot were a fairly common problem. From the video above, it’s easy to see how it could prove an issue, as backgrounds move at a strong clip. It remains to be seen whether the changes with the stationary images will work as advertised, but it certainly looks like a smart fix. Hopefully, this change will make the return of Grimrail Depot an even more exciting one for all World of Warcraft players!

