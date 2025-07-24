Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Transmog & How to Change Your Equipment Explained

As a soulslike action RPG, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers tests players’ skills with challenging and unforgiving combat. Players must not only rely on their abilities, but also on those of their weapons and gear. Some incredible-looking armor sets have terrible stats, but the Transmog system allows players to have Wuchang, the protagonist, maintain the benefits and buffs of any armor set while appearing visually as they prefer.

Armor is directly related to your Mitigation and Resistances, meaning you’ll constantly be switching armor depending on the foes you face. With the Transmog system, you can swap armor freely while wearing what you want. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has earned the nickname “Fashion Souls” due to its attractive protagonist and well-designed armor, giving great importance to this system. Here is how to Transmog in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to Transmog Armor In Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

To Transmog your armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, navigate to the Equipment tab in the pause menu. From here, you can individually highlight and select the armor piece you wish to Transmog by pressing Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation 5. Players are free to Transmog their helmet, chestpiece, arms, and leg gear.

Once the piece is selected, simply locate the armor you wish to Transmog and confirm your choice. This will allow you to keep the armor equipped while changing its appearance. Through this system, players can wear the armor they need for its stats while using the look they want. This system also allows players to mix and match armor pieces to create a unique style.

The Transmog system in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

The best part of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ Transmog system is that it does not cost the player to use. Transmogging can be done at any time for free, though it is not recommended to use this system in the middle of combat. The only requirement to use the Transmog system is that you must own the armor.

Most armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is found by defeating enemies, purchased in shops, or by discovering and opening chests. Some of these are random drops, meaning you may need to defeat an enemy numerous times before you earn it. Others are given to you for defeating bosses and thus are tied to your skills and progression. Merchants often update their stock with new equipment, including armor, so it pays to check back frequently.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is shaping up to be an incredible soulslike game, according to its reviews. Performance on PC does hold the game back on this platform, but the developer is aiming to improve this with a patch.