Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Blasted With Negative Reviews from Players, Developer Responds

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has launched to massive success and numbers, peaking at over 130,000 players on Steam within just a day of launch. However, the game is being blasted on PC, currently sitting at Mostly Negative on Steam with over 8,000 reviews. Most of the issues seem to stem from optimization, a well-known problem for PC games, especially soulslike titles. In light of this, developer Leenzee Games and 505 Games have responded to the feedback.

Leenzee Games has acknowledged the issues with optimization and performance for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on PC. The developer has instructed players to submit tickets regarding the issues and intends to look into a patch in its statement.

“We are confident in the game’s performance within our recommended spec, but we’re working on optimization. We are looking to issue a patch as soon as we can.

Until a patch or hotfix is released, players will either have to deal with the frame drops and poor optimization or wait until Leenzee updates the game. Players can also tweak their settings to potentially increase performance. Leenzee Games has provided suggestions on this front to aid players.

Leenzee Games and 505 Games also addressed other known issues in this statement. Players have pointed out pricing errors in certain regions, and the developers have partnered with Steam to resolve this problem. Players have also faced problems redeeming pre-order rewards, and this is being looked into as well. To compensate for this, all players who purchase Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on Steam will receive the digital soundtrack for free.

Despite the negative reception regarding performance, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has seen excellent reviews and proves to be an incredible entry in the soulslike genre. Much of the praise goes toward the challenge of the game and its unique aesthetic.