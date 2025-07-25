Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ Performance Update Improves Its Biggest Issue

Despite its good review scores, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers did not have a good reception on Steam. Within just a day of launching, it received over 8,000 reviews criticizing the optimization and putting it at Mostly Negative. Developer Leenzee Games responded to this feedback, promising to work on improving the game’s performance, and the update for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers today does just that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ Update 1.3’s main goal was to improve performance. Players are reporting that the game performs much better now, when previously those who met the recommended settings were still getting frame drops and screen tearing. This update has made Wuchang: Fallen Feathers a much better experience on PC and has made the game playable for most.

However, this was not the only thing Update 1.3 did. Other bugs and issues have been fixed, including one that caused Wuchang: Fallen Feathers to crash. Leenzee Games has also made changes to gameplay, specifically in Chapter 2 when players encountered land mines. Both the number of mines and damage inflicted by them have been reduced.

Leenzee Games has been quick to push this update through and confirmed another patch will be coming in the next few days. This will be a more extensive update and will likely further improve performance and resolve issues. The issue affected Deluxe Edition owners has also been addressed. To compensate players for the problems at launch, all those who have purchased Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on Steam will receive the soundtrack for free, and those who purchased it will get a refund.

For a full list of everything in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ Update 1.3, continue reading the patch notes below.

one of wuchang: fallen feathers’ challenging boss fights.

Performance Related Optimizations

Low Latency Mode is now a manual toggle in the Options menu. It will no longer be enabled by default.

Supersampling resolution limits have been adjusted on select GPU models to prevent unintended performance degradation.

VRAM optimization for lower-end GPUs:

For GPUs with 8GB or less VRAM, memory-saving optimization is now applied across all texture quality levels.

For GPUs with more than 8GB VRAM, this optimization applies only when texture quality is set to Low.

These changes improve stability and reduce crashes or stuttering caused by insufficient video memory.

Bug Fixes & Stability Improvements

Fixed a crash that could occur immediately after the company logo during game startup.

Resolved execution stutter affecting select hardware configurations during finisher animations.

Fixed issues related to both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition – after the patch update, players of both versions will receive the correct content rewards. Players who have already purchased the Deluxe Edition package will need to log in again and claim the reward at the donation box located in Reverent Temple.

All WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers owners will receive the Original Soundtrack DLC for free as compensation.

Gameplay Balance Adjustments