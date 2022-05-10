2K Announces End of Support for Pair of WWE 2K Games

✖

Two of 2K's WWE games will have their servers taken offline soon along with the end of all support for those titles, the publisher announced this week. Those games, as some might've already guessed, are WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20, the last two installations in the 2K wrestling series prior to WWE 2K22. The publisher announced that the support for those games will end on June 30th at which point the creators will turn their "full focus towards supporting" WWE 2K22.

The online servers for the games will stay up and running from now until the end of June when they'll be shut down on June 30th, so if you're fond of those older titles and want to squeeze in a few more matches where possible, you'll have until then to do so. You'll still be able to play offline after June 30th, of course, but don't expect any more online matches nor any future updates for those games to resolve any lingering issues they may be experiencing.

📣 Attention WWE 2K community: On June 30, 2022, we will sunset support for WWE 2K19 & WWE 2K20 servers. This includes all online functions, such as online matches & Community Creations. We are turning our full focus toward supporting #WWE2K22. Thanks for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/vOJ06AA9iy — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) May 9, 2022

The announcement to end support for the games was announced over on the Twitter account dedicated to the WWE 2K series. We imagine there will be additional reminders shared as we get closer to June 30th to give those who want to play those games one final chance, but be sure to get in your time with them now to avoid missing out.

Of course, those games – or at least one of those games – may not be missed by as many considering WWE 2K20's reception and that people will have moved on to WWE 2K22 by now if the previous game didn't give them reason to hold off this time. The second-most recent game was heavily criticized for its critical bugs and overall issues with 2K eventually opting to cancel WWE 2K21. WWE 2K22, by comparison, was deemed a "return worth celebrating" in our review, and while it wasn't without issues, it was widely regarded as a better experience than its predecessor.

Aside from this mainline WWE 2K series, the WWE has also surprisingly revealed that there's a wrestling RPG in the works. The WWE games will soon have some competition, however, with an AEW game also in the works.