WWE 2K Battlegrounds' New Roster Update Includes Lana, Cactus Jack, Paige, and More

WWE 2K Battlegrounds recently added new superstars to the roster, but 2K isn't about to stop now, and they just revealed a new lineup of superstars coming to the WWE brawler. The newest batch of superstars includes both legends and current Raw and SmackDown stars, 24 in total, and the new additions will start appearing in the game on Wednesday, February 10th. Current stars like Gran Metalik, Sonya Deville, Bo Dallas, Lana, and Mustafa Ali will join legends like Paige, Cactus Jack, Ricky Steamboat, Alundra Blayze, Vader, Mr. Perfect, Maryse, and even Mr. McMahon. There will also be two arenas added to the game, and you can find the full list of new additions below.

Wednesday, February 10*:

Mr. McMahon;

Gran Metalik (unlocked);

Mojo Rawley (unlocked).

(Photo: 2K)

Wednesday, February 17*:

Mr. Perfect;

Doink the Clown;

Vader;

Sonya Deville (unlocked).

Wednesday, February 24*:

Paige;

Cactus Jack;

Mustafa Ali (unlocked);

Tucker (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 3*:

Ricky Steamboat;

British Bulldog;

Maryse (unlocked);

Big Boss Man (unlocked).

(Photo: 2K)

Wednesday, March 10*:

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart;

Earthquake;

Tamina (unlocked);

Austin 3:16 Anniversary Arena (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 17*:

Typhoon;

The Brian Kendrick;

Lana (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 24*:

Curtis Axel;

Alundra Blayze;

Bo Dallas (unlocked);

WrestleMania 37 Arena (unlocked).

The roster is pretty full with these newest additions, though there are still a few stars we'd love to see added to the game, including Keith Lee, Rhea Ripley, and some of the NXT roster. Hopefully, that eventually happens, but in the meantime, you can find the official description for WWE 2K Battlegrounds below.

"The world of WWE is your Battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including steel Cage, Royal rumble, Fatal four way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'the King' Lawler Call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the Battleground?"

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch right now.

Who should be added to the game next? Let us know in the comments, and as always feel free to talk all things WWE 2K Battlegrounds with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!