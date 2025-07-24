WWE 2K25 Feature Has Been Removed, But Only on Nintendo Switch 2

WWE 2K25 is now available on Switch 2, marking the franchise’s triumphant return to Nintendo systems. Unfortunately, it seems the game isn’t the exact same version seen on other platforms. For some reason, the Nintendo Switch 2 version “is not compatible with cross-platform Community Creations or image uploader,” which 2K Games revealed in a press release. Unfortunately, 2K Games has not offered any information about why these options are not supported. As noted by IGN, WWE 2K18 on the original Switch allowed Community Creations, so it doesn’t seem to be a restriction on Nintendo’s end unless there’s been some kind of policy change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The feature’s removal is causing a lot of frustration among WWE fans, and it doesn’t help that there has been no clarity offered. As a result, users on Switch 2 aren’t going to have access to content created by other players, and that’s a really big loss. One user on the WWE Games subreddit was able to get a refund for their digital purchase from Nintendo. That does seem to be an option for those that bought the game before they were aware of this exclusion, but not everyone is going to feel as strongly about it.

image courtesy of wwe and 2k games

On the positive side, WWE 2K25‘s performance on Switch 2 seems to be getting a lot of praise from players thus far. It sounds like 2K Games did a great job with the conversion, and that’s a very good sign for future games. After seeing a lot of developers drop the ball on poor Switch ports, some fans understandably feared the worst. But many users on Twitter and Bluesky have had positive things to say about WWE 2K25‘s frame rate and graphics on Switch 2, both docked and in handheld mode. If Community Creations and the image uploader hadn’t been removed, this probably would have been an easier recommendation for wrestling fans that want to play the game portably.

If demand is high enough, it’s possible we could see these features added to WWE 2K25 at some point in an update. That’s just speculation, but Nintendo and 2K would probably prefer to avoid negative publicity around this version of the game. Nintendo wants to show those on the fence that Switch 2 can be a viable platform for major third-party games that couldn’t be released on the original Switch. The Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 was a perfect example, but it would help to have even more like it.

For the time being, WWE 2K25 seems to be a good conversion with a major caveat that’s going to be a dealbreaker for some people. It’s certainly better than the general lack of WWE games Switch saw throughout most of its eight years on the market, but those hoping for a completely faithful conversion might be in for a bit of a disappointment.

Are you disappointed that this wasn’t included in the Nintendo Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25? Will this stop you from buying the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!