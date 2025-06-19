WATCH: New York Knicks Star Makes WWE 2K25 Debut

WWE 2K25 has announced the next NBA player that will be joining the game’s roster. New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been confirmed for the game as part of the Dunk & Destruction pack, arriving on June 25th. If the name wasn’t enough of a tip-off, Dunk & Destruction features a mix of traditional WWE athletes alongside professional basketball players. When the pack was first announced, we knew that Tyrese Haliburton would appear, but Visual Concepts had been keeping two NBA players a secret ahead of time. Since Haliburton and Brunson both appeared at WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden one year ago, it makes sense to have them both as part of this character pack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Visual Concepts announced Brunson as a playable character in WWE 2K25 alongside a video showcasing his entrance. WWE fans might notice the fact that Brunson is wearing the same t-shirt he had on SmackDown last year, which is a nice touch. From the little bit of footage revealed thus far, it seems to be a pretty great likeness. That should make a lot of Knicks fans happy, and readers can see for themselves in the trailer in the X/Twitter post embedded below.

The announcement of Brunson in WWE 2K25 comes shortly after Shaquille O’Neal was confirmed as the other secret character in the Dunk & Destruction pack. Outside of the current and former NBA players, the pack will also include Abyss and Great Khali. Following the pack’s release, players won’t have to wait much longer for the next one, as the Fearless Pack will be released on July 23rd. The Fearless Pack will include New Jack, Jordynne Grace, Penta, Bull Nakano, and a special celebrity guest that’s currently to be announced.

The only problem with WWE 2K25‘s Fearless Pack having a celebrity guest is the fact that May’s New Wave pack was also supposed to include one, and Visual Concepts has yet to reveal who it is, or make the character available. At this rate, the celebrity guest for July will be revealed before we know the one for May! On social media, fans have been consistently asking about the final character from that pack, but we’re still waiting on any kind of news.

Hopefully Visual Concepts can figure out whatever is holding back the New Wave pack from wrapping up, so fans can feel like they got what they paid for with the season pass. The fact of the matter is, players spent a lot of money for that content on top of the price for the game itself. WWE 2K25‘s season pass still has a lot more content to come between now and November, including some big names from the past, such as Jesse Ventura and Mr. Wonderful. However, fans should feel like they’re getting everything that was promised.

Are you looking forward to checking out the Dunk & Destruction pack when it releases next week? How do you feel about the three NBA players that were selected? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!