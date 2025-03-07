WWE 2K25 Metacritic Score Makes It the Best Wrestling Game Since Here Comes the Pain

WWE 2K25 is the latest entry in the wrestling franchise, and it is set to release on March 14th. Ahead of its release, fans have been eager for the launch and have been highly anticipating the next wrestling game. However, early reviews are coming in, and WWE 2K25 is reviewing quite well with high scores across the board. This comes as a relief to many, with some even marking the high praise and review scores as among the best. Some are even deeming it the best wrestling game since the release of WWE Smackdown! Here Comes the Pain, which is considered by many the former best wrestling game.

The Metacritic score for WWE 2K25 is currently hovering around 85/100, but that score may change as more reviews come in, which is quite good and bodes well for the launch of the game.

This is tracking where previous entries like WWE 2K24 and WWE 2K23 did, but the score is slightly better which is to be expected or at least hoped for as a series progresses. WWE 2K25’s Metacritic matches that of WWE Smackdown! Here Comes the Pain which holds a score of 85 from over 20 years ago. WWE Smackdown! Here Comes the Pain released on October 27th, 2003 which shows how good the game was considering no game could top it until 2025.

The reviews for WWE 2K25 are across a variety of platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC while the 85 score comes from the Xbox Series X version which has gotten the most reviews thus far. A lot of the praise for WWE 2K25 comes from the new improvements across various modes, as well as the Bloodline’s addition to the game. Roman Reigns, a popular wrestler, is the cover for the game alongside alternate versions featuring others like the Undertaker.

Some praise the game as it is, but bring up the inevitable community creations. These will push the game to new heights as the community creates an endless amount of content for others to enjoy, extending the lifespan of WWE 2K25.

The biggest negative for WWE 2K25 is the new Island mode, with reviews bashing the pay-to-win mechanics. Fortunately, this is just one mode within the game, and there is plenty more to enjoy. Other reviewers praise the game, but do slight this by saying it “doesn’t reinvent the wheel so much as refines it to run more smoothly.”

WWE 2K25 features both online and offline content, allowing fans of both to enjoy this wrestling game. WWE 2K25 will release on March 13th, and will be priced at $59.99, with Deluxe Editions being marked higher as they are bundled with additional content, but the early access period for the game is live as of March 7th for those who have either the Bloodline Edition or the Deadman Edition.