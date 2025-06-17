WWE 2K25 Reveals Shaquille O’Neal Is Coming to the Game

One of the most famous NBA players of all-time is coming to WWE 2K25. Developer Visual Concepts has revealed that Shaquille O’Neal will be a playable character, and will be arriving as part of the Dunk & Destruction pack set to be released next week. Shaq seems like a perfect fit for the game for multiple reasons. The former basketball player has a passion for wrestling, and has even had a few WWE matches, making him a strong fit for the game. It might seem like an unusual addition, but it does give WWE 2K25 the benefit of a celebrity addition that actually makes sense.

Alongside the announcement, Visual Concepts released a video showcasing Shaq’s entrance. From what’s been shown thus far, it’s a pretty strong likeness, which should make a lot of WWE 2K25 players happy. Some fans have taken issue with the fact that Shaq’s entrance music does not incorporate any of his own music, though. It would have been interesting to see Shaq come out to one of his own songs, but it seems it’s not meant to be. The full video can be found in the X/Twitter post embedded below.

Shaquille O’Neal’s not just dunking, he’s dropping elbows from the top rope!



Who’s ready to play as him in #WWE2K25's Dunk & Destruction Pack 🔜 #NBA @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/owhZgCYJAA — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) June 16, 2025

The Dunk & Destruction pack is set to be released on June 25th. In addition to Shaq, WWE 2K25 players can expect to see Abyss, Great Khalil, and Tyrese Haliburton. There’s also a second “NBA star” that will be appearing in addition to Shaq, but the developers have yet to reveal who it will be. With the DLC’s release just around the corner, it’s a safe bet that we’ll be getting some kind of announcement in the near future. Hopefully the developers have picked someone that fits a mold similar to Shaq, offering a bit of star power, while also making sense in the context of wrestling.

While the announcement has been well-received thus far, it has once again prompted frustration from WWE 2K25 fans waiting on the final DLC character from the New Wave pack. The previous character pack included Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer. It was supposed to be accompanied by a “special celebrity guest,” but that character has yet to be revealed, let alone released. For weeks now, fans have been asking for an update on who the character will be, and when they might finally be released. Unfortunately, there has still been no update, and some players are feeling a little bit cheated.

It’s likely the celebrity guest will be revealed at some kind of big event, but it is pretty notable that we’re now seeing WWE 2K25 skip right over that piece of DLC to head right to the next character pack. That doesn’t bode well at the moment, especially if we see the second secret character revealed for the Dunk & Destruction pack announced before that. For now, fans are just going to have to keep waiting patiently for some kind of announcement.

