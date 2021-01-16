X-Men: Mutant Insurrection and Quicksilver Marvel Champions Release Dates Revealed

✖

February is known as the home to Valentine's Day, and but it's also home to several anticipated releases from Asmodee. The board game publisher has several new releases hitting throughout the month, and if you're a Marvel fan you're going to have several new expansions and games to add to your shelf. Things kick off with the Quicksilver Hero Pack for Marvel Champions, and that's followed by two new Character Packs for Marvel Crisis Protocol, which focus on the Inhumans and include four members of the Royal Family. After that, it's time for Fantasy Flight's newest Marvel game X-Men: Mutant Insurrection, which hits later in the month.

You can find all of the February release dates for Asmodee below, which includes Arkham Horror, Tokaido, Star Wars: Legion, and more as well.

February 5th, 2021

Marvel Champions TCG: Quicksilver Hero Pack: $14.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

Arkham Horror TCG: A Light in the Fog Mythos Pack: $14.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

UNLOCK! Mystic Adventures: $29.99 - Space Cowboys

Legend of the Five Rings TCG: The Temptation of the Scorpion Dynasty Pack: $14.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

Tokaido: Matsuri Expansion: $24.99 - Funforge

Legend of the Five Rings - The Night Parade of 100 Demons Novel: $16.95 - Aconyte Books

Descent: Journeys in the Dark - The Shield of Daqan Novel: $16.95 - Aconyte Books

February 12th, 2021

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Black Bolt and Medusa Character Pack: $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Crystal & Lockjaw Character Pack: $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games

Pakal: $30.00 - Cranio Creations

February 19th, 2021

Star Wars Legion Republic Specialists Personnel Expansion: $27.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

Star Wars Legion Separatist Specialists Personnel Expansion: $27.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

Excavation Earth: $55.00 - Mighty Boards

Excavation Earth Second Wave Expansion: $30.00 - Mighty Boards

February 26th, 2021

X-Men: Mutant Insurrection: $54.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

X-Men: Mutant Insurrection Gamemat: $29.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

Oriflamme 2: Ablaze: $19.99 - Studio H

The biggest release is X-Men: Mutant Insurrection, a game designed by Richard Launius and Brandon Perdue that has players attempting to capture criminals and protect civilians while they recruit new mutants and battle iconic X-Men villains. You'll command X-Men like Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Gambit, Cyclops, and more, and throughout the game will team up with other fan favorites as you battle it out through eight different scenarios, and we cannot wait to get our hands on the game.

