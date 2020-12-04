Xbox Game Pass Adds Big New Features Alongside Big New Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have added big new features and a big new game. The first of these new features is the ability to pre-load games, something fans have been asking for since the emergence of Xbox Game Pass. With this feature, subscribers will be able to pre-load games before they launch via the subscription service, and given how many games the service gets as they release, this will be a handy feature.

Adding to this, Xbox Game Pass now provides badges to let subscribers know if a game supports HDR or if it's optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Again, not a game-changing feature, but a much-needed one in this cross-gen era.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pas Ultimate subscribers also have a brand new game to enjoy after the subscription service added eight new games yesterday, including some GOTY-level titles and brand new releases. More specifically, subscribers can now enjoy Dragon Quest XI S.

DRAGON QUEST XI S doesn’t grow on trees but it is available today! pic.twitter.com/oM9rTxlA55 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 4, 2020

For those that don't know: Dragon Quest XI S is an enhanced version of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, which released in 2017 to critical and commercial acclaim. It's more or less a definitive edition of the game that just came to Xbox platforms for the first time today, December 4.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of how long Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age will be added, but it's safe to assume it won't be a permanent addition, though it should be around for at least a few months.

