Xbox's Next Event Details Teased by Insider

Some new details about Xbox's rumored upcoming event have been teased by an insider. Xbox had a rocky 2022 as almost all of the company's major first-party games were delayed to 2023. Although Xbox Game Pass still had a good time with a constant stream of games, many were disappointed that games like Starfield and Redfall were pushed back. With that in mind, many became very critical of Xbox's first-party output in comparison to PlayStation which put out both Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok. However, 2023 looks to be a very strong year for Xbox with a new Forza, the two aforementioned delayed games, and probably more that may not be announced yet.

With so much on the horizon, specifically in the first half of 2023, many are wondering when Xbox is going to start talking about its 2023 plans. An event that will tee up what 2023 looks like for Xbox has been rumored for a while, but no one knows when it will be or what it will look like. However, Window Central's Jez Corden (via GamingBolt) tried to set some expectations. He noted that fans shouldn't have to wait long to hear more about it and that fans should probably temper expectations. The event isn't expected to be a showcase and Corden said it may be more like a Nintendo Direct, though he isn't quite sure of the full scale yet.

You shouldn't be waiting too long, but maybe showcase is a strong word. Direct maybe? Not sure on the scale yet, but don't expect like a huge E3 show. — Jez (@JezCorden) January 6, 2023

Of course, we'll just have to wait and see, but it seems likely Xbox would firmly lay out the first half of the year given we already know Starfield is expected for the first half of the year. After that, Xbox may wait to reveal more until its E3 showcase in the summer where it can paint a picture of what the fall and maybe even 2024 look like. Either way, Xbox news seems to be on the way and should hopefully cure this drought.

