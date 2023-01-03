Starfield Release Window Confirmed by Bethesda

Starfield is closer than some might've expected with Bethesda reaffirming this week plans to release the game in the first half of 2023. That much has been said before, but considering how precious little has been said about the game thus far, some may have doubted that the game would arrive within that window. This information and more was shared in a new support page that's gone live for the game ahead of its 2023 release.

Given that Starfield isn't out yet, the support page that's live here can't really help with much, but it does have one notable section: "What is Starfield's release date?" Bethesda naturally can't give a definitive answer on that given that the game isn't out yet, but the answer for that particular question is at least promising.

"Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023," the support page says.

Again, it's not much, but considering how little has been said about the game in recent months, any small detail like this will be exciting for those looking forward to the game. We've gotten insights from the developers regarding things like their approach to different elements of Starfield such as the quests and dialogue, and some classic Bethesda features have been recognized to be part of the game, too.

But in terms of more gameplay, clips, trailers, info, and those sorts of things, Bethesda has been relatively quiet lately for a game that's supposedly going to release in the first half of 2023. That's not a bad thing as most Starfield hopefuls will say that the game takes as long as it needs, though there have been times such as the passing of the game's original release date when fans were expecting Bethesda to capitalize on an announcement opportunity and were left wanting.

As Bethesda reiterated in its support page, the game will be exclusive on Xbox consoles and on the PC platform. Xbox said recently that three of its upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives, though it wasn't clear from those statements whether or not Starfield was meant to be included in that list of three given that we already knew of its exclusivity.