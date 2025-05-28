Xbox’s AI Helper Goes Live to Help You With Your Games

Microsoft is officially rolling out Copilot for Gaming, its AI gaming sidekick, today in beta for both iOS and Android devices via the Xbox app. The app feature is designed to help gamers with the games they are playing and answer questions about the game. It can also provide information about Xbox activity and even provide recommendations for games to play next. Microsoft will be testing Copilot throughout the beta phase and making adjustments as needed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Copilot is now available in beta for those in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and other regions listed here. It is available to download on iOS devices through the Apple Store and through the Google Play Store for Android users. Those who opt into the beta are encouraged to provide feedback as they use the app and its features.

Microsoft also revealed plans to bring Copilot for gaming to the Game Bar on Windows PC and make it more widely available in the Xbox app in the future. As Microsoft tests Copilot, more countries will likely see it released there going forward.

copilot for gaming.

Players can use Copilot’s gaming functions to get help on a game. This includes when stuck on a puzzle or a reminder of how to do something, such as crafting recipes in Minecraft. It can also provide recommendations on what to play by informing it what types of games you like or are looking to try. Finally, Copilot can provide information on Xbox achievements, Game Pass, and play history. These features will likely be expanded on with future updates.

The reception to Copilot has been mixed, with many disliking AI being used in the gaming industry at all. Others have found it to be helpful and provide enough benefits to outweigh the risks.

What are your thoughts on Copilot for gaming and AI in the gaming industry? Let us know in the comments below!