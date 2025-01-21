Xbox’s New Special Edition Controller Revealed as Pre-Orders Begin

Xbox has been plentiful and creative with the controllers it releases starting back during the original Xbox era and now up to the Xbox Series X, giving fans options beyond standard colors. But controllers, especially limited-design ones, only come around so often, so fans typically love seeing what the company comes up with. The first limited-edition controller of the year has officially been announced, however, a new, red take on Xbox’s translucent line of Cipher controllers now up for preorders ahead of its release.

Fans will recognize the design of this special edition Xbox controller, but it is sporting a new look. Its predecessors, the Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher Xbox controllers, made quite a splash on release, and this controller is expected to do the same.

Xbox Red Pulse Cipher Special Edition Controller front and back view.

The upcoming Pulse Cipher Special Edition Controller sports a similar design to the Sky and Ghost Cipher but has a bold transparent red color. With the transparent casing, fans can look inside the controller and spot its silver midframe and the mysteries within. Microsoft states this about the controller, “This vibrant design and colorway make a bold statement where modern gaming meets enduring nostalgia.”

The Pulse Cipher Special Edition Xbox Controller is available for pre-order at $74.99. It will be available on February 2nd, and retailers are planning to carry stock in addition to pre-orders. For those who don’t want to leave the comfort of their gaming room, the Pulse Cipher can be ordered online at the Microsoft Store.

The studio further details the ” including red, diamond-shaped rubberized grips, dark red accents across the bumpers, buttons, and two-toned thumbsticks, a metallic hybrid D-pad, and matching metallic triggers.” The controller certainly looks great and will be a great way to complete the Xbox Cipher Controller set.

Like other wireless Xbox controllers, the Pulse Cipher Controller can connect to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, iOS, or Android. It features a 3.5mm audio jack and up to 40 hours of battery life off a single charge. A dedicated share button is included so players can easily share screenshots and recordings with their friends.

Xbox Red Pulse Cipher Special Edition Controller.

For those who enjoy collecting each variant of the Xbox controller, this is a must-have. No word has been mentioned regarding the Pulse Cipher and limited availability or limited stock, but one can never be too careful. By pre-ordering this upcoming controller, Xbox fans can ensure they receive the special edition controller.

Both the Sky Cipher and Ghost Special Edition Controllers are still available for Xbox and other devices, so it can be safe to assume the Pulse Cipher Special Edition Controller will likewise be available after release. Be sure to check out local retailers or online stores and grab yours to stand out while you play your favorite Xbox games.