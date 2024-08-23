Every Xbox Exclusive On or Coming to the PS5

One of the many reasons players flock to a particular console is because of the exclusive games available on that platform. If you want to play the latest Mario game, you’ll need a Nintendo console. The Last of Us fans will need a PlayStation. However, that landscape is slowly changing as platform makers are starting to experiment with putting their exclusive games on competitor platforms. We’ve seen this happen most often with PC releases, but Xbox has recently been bringing some of its exclusive games to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Below is a list of every Xbox game currently on or coming soon to PS5. We’ll keep this list updated as Microsoft announces more games.

Hi-Fi Rush

“Feel the beat as wannabe rockstar Chai and his ragtag team of allies rebel against an evil robotics enhancement megacorp with raucous rhythm combat! From Tango Gameworks, the studio that brought you The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo (no, really) comes Hi-Fi RUSH, an all-new action game where the characters, world and combat stylishly sync to the music!”

PlayStation Release Date – March 19th, 2024

Sea of Thieves

“Sea of Thieves offers the essential pirate experience, from sailing and fighting to exploring and looting – everything you need to live the pirate life and become a legend in your own right. With no set roles, you have complete freedom to approach the world, and other players, however you choose.”

PlayStation Release Date – April 30th, 2024

Pentiment

“From Obsidian, this game is a historical narrative-driven game focusing on character development, heavily stylized art, and choice-driven storytelling in early 16th century Bavaria. Players will play as Andreas Maler, a clever illustrator caught up in a series of murders in Tassing and Kiersau Abbey over the course of twenty five years. Players will be responsible for conducting their own investigation to decide the fate of the community, but each decision will have lasting consequences and inexorably draws Andreas closer to the center of an underlying conspiracy.”

PlayStation Release Date – February 22nd, 2024

Grounded

“The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunk to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this first-person, multiplayer, survival adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard?”

PlayStation Release Date – April 16th, 2024

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

“Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.”

PlayStation Release Date – Early 2025