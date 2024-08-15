Multiple Insiders Claim “Big” Xbox Exclusive Coming to PS5

Over the last few months, several Xbox exclusives have made the jump to PlayStation 5, including Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves. It seems that number could soon increase, according to a rumor from Shinobi602. On the ResetEra forums, the reliable insider hinted that an announcement will be made next week. When users guessed that we could see another batch of games announced, Shinobi602 replied “idk about multiple. But a big one at least.” Naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about what “big” game that might be!

While a lot of people think Forza Horizon 5 is that “big” title, Jez Corden of Windows Central says his sources indicate that the racing game is not the one being announced next week. Corden does believe Forza Horizon 5 would be a smart candidate to bring to PS5 in the future, but thinks the impending announcement will be something else. Corden mentioned a handful of possibilities, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The latter would actually make a lot of sense, given the fact that the original Hellblade appeared on PS4 before any other console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next week happens to be Gamescom, and it’s been established that Xbox will have a big presence at the show. It’s possible that this announcement (whatever it might be) will be made at Gamescom, but there’s really no way of knowing at this time. Since the initial post from Shinobi602, several other leakers have chimed in. X/Twitter poster eXtas1stv has firmly stated that his sources claim Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PS5 within the next few months, though he is not sure if it’s the game being announced next week. It’s worth noting that eXtas1s has reliably leaked several Game Pass announcements over the last few weeks, adding a bit of credibility to his claims. Insider Gaming‘s Mike Straw has also heard rumors about Forza Horizon 5 making the jump.

As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take all of this with a grain of salt. That said, there seems to be a lot of smoke at the moment, and that’s exactly what happened earlier this year, right before Xbox announced the previous batch of ports. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also seems to be very pleased with how the company’s games have been selling on PlayStation, so this wouldn’t be out of left field. We might not know exactly what’s happening, but it’s a safe bet that Xbox has some kind of PlayStation announcement coming imminently.

What Xbox game do you think will be announced for PS5? Do you think we’ll see a Forza Horizon 5 announcement? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Reddit Gaming Leaks and Rumors]