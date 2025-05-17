Xbox Game Pass Announces Major Day One Game for June 2025

A major Xbox Game Pass day one game for June 2025 has been confirmed. The last few weeks have been one of the best runs in Xbox Game Pass history, all thanks to day one games. There has been The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and DOOM: The Dark Ages — and more — all within about a single month. That is a remaster of one of the best games of all time, one of the best games of 2025, and a new DOOM game all available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the moment of release.

Looking ahead, and in particularly looking at June 2025, the big day one game for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to look forward to was/is Rematch. However, there may now be another day one release that is even bigger. More specifically, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to Rainbow Six Siege X.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X is not a new game, but a massive update to the Ubisoft tactical shooter releasing on June 10 that the French games maker promises will transform and evolve the 2015 Rainbow Six game.

Now, for those confused, Rainbow Six Siege X is indeed going to be a free-to-play game, but there is a premium version that comes with more content, and this version is going to be available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It has also been teased that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get additional benefits as well.

As noted, Rematch is still probably the Xbox Game Pass highlight of June. FBC: Firebreak and The Alters are also set to be day one games next month and could end up surprising subscribers. How good these extra benefits are for Rainbow Six Siege X will ultimately determine how relevant its addition to Xbox Game Pass is, because as noted it is available in a free-to-play capacity.

Xbox Game Pass is available in various different forms via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.