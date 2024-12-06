Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Getting a Bonus Game in December

For PC and/or Xbox gamers who like to have a diverse set of games going at any given time, an Xbox Game Pass membership can be a real win. The service has hundreds of included titles at any given time, letting players experience a wide breadth of titles without the need to pay full price for each one. Like any subscription based model, new content is addedfairly regularly, and this month’s new titles were recently announced. However, Game Pass subscribers recently learned they’re getting yet another title added to their libraries this December!

Microsoft recently shared a message from Iron Oak Games, the developers behind the For the King franchise. The first game, which launched in September 2019, got an overall favorable reception from fans and critics alike. With a blend of tabletop and roguelite elements, this wide-venturing RPG lets players explore its story alone or through multiplayer co-op, making it massively popular with RPG fans. After the success of the first game, Iron Oak got to work on the sequel, For the King II, which released on Steam in November of 2023.

For many new and returning fans, For the King II improved upon the original, bringing the best elements from the first game while adding more to explore. Like the first game, it’s turn-based, but the sequel offers an expanded party size. For the King II allows players to form a party of up to four friends to emulate a TTRPG experience in the virtual space. The game also adds a grid-based combat system that lets players interact with the world via AOE attacks and more, making it feel even more like that in-person D&D sesh than ever before.

For the King II Will Soon Be Available on Xbox Game Pass

For the King II Brings a Brand New Story

Now, more gamers can join in on the fun, as Iron Oak just announced that For the King II will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription on December 12th, adding another RPG title to players’ lists for the year.

This is particularly exciting news for those who’ve yet to experience the For the King games, as it will be the first title from the franchise to arrive on the subscription service. Plus, since the Game Pass version is coming after a year of Steam updates and improvements, the game will arrive with all of the additional features brought to the game in a years’ worth of patches and improvements. This includes an Infinite Dungeon Mode and plenty of skins and items that weren’t available when the game first launched.

A Party Surrounds their Enemy in For the King II

This sequel to For the King is its own D&D-inspired adventure, meaning that gamers don’t need to go back for the first game to jump in. This story features a formerly beloved queen who has grown power hungry, leading her to turn on her people. Naturally, the player party must be the ones to adventure across the realm of Fahrul, encountering its different biomes on their journey to bring the queendown and restore balance to the realm.

For the King II will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on December 12th, 2024, and the team at Iron Oak games are eager to welcome new and returning players to the Resistance.