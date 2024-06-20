Xbox Game Pass Reveals Next Wave of Games Leaving the Service

Microsoft has announced the next round of games that will soon be departing from the Xbox Game Pass catalog. While Game Pass subscribers always tend to look forward to the new titles that hit the service on a monthly basis, those new arrivals never come without some losses. Fortunately, when it comes to this forthcoming wave of Xbox games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in the days/weeks ahead, there aren't too many major titles in the bunch.

Beginning in a little over a week on June 30, five games will begin departing from Xbox Game Pass. The biggest title of the bunch that's being removed is FIFA 22, but given that this entry in the annualized soccer series is a bit dated, its loss isn't that egregious. Other than FIFA 22, other removals will include Stranded Deep and F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch. On July 5th, Cricket 22 will then end this latest list of absences from Xbox Game Pass. It's also worth noting that all games being taken off of Game Pass are available for the console and PC tiers of the service.

Here's the full list of games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass shortly:

FIFA 22

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Stranded Deep (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sword and Fairy Together Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cricket 22

As always, it's worth stressing that if you want to own any of these games in perpetuity, you should snatch them up right now while they're still part of Xbox Game Pass. One of the lesser talked about perks of Game Pass is that it gives subscribers the ability to buy games that are currently part of the platform at a discount of up to 20%. So if you'd like any of these titles to be part of your Xbox library for good and you're subscribed to Game Pass now, you might want to purchase them soon.

How do you feel about these Xbox games that are set to leave Game Pass across June and July? And what other games are you hoping to see come to the subscription platform in the future? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.