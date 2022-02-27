Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 6 More Games This Week

Xbox Game Pass is about to lose six more games later this week. With the calendar preparing to turn over to March 2022, many Xbox Game Pass subscribers at this point in time are surely more focused on the new titles that will be joining the service within the coming month. However, these future additions aren’t going to come without a few losses, as we’ve come to expect in the past.

For the most part, these six games in question that currently belong to Xbox Game Pass will be vanishing tomorrow on February 28. To be specific, four games that include Hypnospace Outlaw, Killer Queen Black, Stealth Inc 2, and Touhou Luna Nights will be gone by the end of the month. In the case of Hypnospace Outlaw and Touhou Luna Nights, each title will be leaving both the Game Pass for console and PC versions of the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other two games that happen to be disappearing from Xbox Game Pass in the near future are a bit different than the rest. One of these games happens to be the original Titanfall, which is available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console via EA Play. Titanfall’s removal from Game Pass is coming about because EA and Respawn Entertainment are delisting the game from digital storefronts entirely on March 1st. As such, it’s also getting the boot from Xbox Game Pass as a result.

Lastly, Kingdom Hearts 3 is the final game that currently belongs to Xbox Game Pass that is said to be leaving soon on the official Xbox website. Kingdom Hearts 3 is a bit of an odd case because the title was originally supposed to have left Game Pass last month. For one reason or another, though, it ended up remaining on the service in perpetuity. The Xbox site now has it slated to leave at some point in the coming two weeks, however, so it seems that it will be gone for good in the near future.

Of course, if you’re saddened to see any of these games departing from Xbox Game Pass, keep in mind that you can buy any of them for 20% off of their normal price before they leave the platform. So if you don’t want to lose access to any of these titles and you happen to subscribe to Game Pass, now might be a good time to buy them outright to ensure that they stay in your gaming library.