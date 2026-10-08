Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of Games Arriving in October 2026

Xbox Game Pass has just announced a brand new wave of PC and Xbox Series X|S titles coming to its PC, Premium, and Ultimate subscription tiers. Many of these new titles come with exclusive day-one access, meaning that subscribers can download and play these hot new releases for free the day they come out. This huge drop of titles to the service includes a total of nine new games, including a few highly anticipated releases.

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This new wave of releases comes right off the back of some recent pricing controversy, with players voicing their concern about some new exclusive pricing models rolled out last month. Xbox may be hoping to win back some subscribers with the release of these new titles.

While not part of the new wave of releases, players may have missed Minecraft Dungeons II or Gears of War: E-Day coming to Game Pass. Players can currently access both of these games with their Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.

Echo Weaver

Image courtesy of Moonlight Kids and Akupara Games

Available on Xbox Game Pass when it releases on October 8th, Echo Weaver promises to be a puzzle-heavy Metroidvania. The title touts its heavy time-travel or time-control themes, inviting players to “Exploit time-altering anomalies and use what you learn to break the cycle.”

Echo Weaver was developed by the small studio Moonlight Kids, who are also behind the indie hit The Wild at Heart, a charming title with gorgeous art, traits that also seem to be present in Echo Weaver.

Forever Ago

Image courtesy of Third Shift and Annapurna Interactive

Also available day one on Xbox Game Pass, Forever Ago seems to be a heart-wrenching yet cozy title following a protagonist in the twilight years of his life, going on one last road trip in search of redemption.

The game touts its emotional narrative-focused gameplay, which includes a photography mechanic similar to titles like Life is Strange 2. The story focuses on the life and love of the game’s protagonist, and features an original soundtrack by Clark Aboud (Slay the Spire, Kind Words).

Neon Abyss 2

Image courtesy of Veewo Games and Kepler Ghost

Said to be “a love letter to roguelike action platformers,” Neon Abyss 2 is a chaotic roguelike side-scrolling platformer leaving Early Access and joining the Xbox Game Pass on October 8th.

The title features gorgeous pixel art and an intense “cybermyth” setting, combining cyberpunk aesthetics with the mythological pantheons of old. The game promises endless synergies, with a weapon system revamped from the first game. It also has four-player online co-op to allow you to explore the exciting and dangerous setting with friends, something that should be much easier to do with the title being on Xbox Game Pass.

Battlefield 6

One of the biggest and better-known titles coming to Xbox Game Pass as part of this wave of releases, players will be able to jump directly into 2025’s biggest military sim release as part of their Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass starting October 13th. Interestingly, the Xbox Game Pass release is almost exactly one year after the game’s original release.

In addition to the base game, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get EA Play included with their subscription, giving them access to the EA Play Deployment Pack, the Season 5 EA Play Pack, and further seasonal rewards, alongside 10% off eligible EA digital purchases.

Deep Dish Dungeon

Image courtesy of Behold Studios and Raw Fury

Definitely one of the most thematically interesting games on this list, Deep Dish Dungeon allows players to explore a puzzle-filled dungeon environment packed with deadly enemies and secrets to discover. The game features Metroidvania and crafting mechanics, and seems to place an emphasis on cooking as a means of survival.

Fans of Dungeon Meshi might especially enjoy this title, as it seems to be an inspired mix of the anime’s plot with the darker fantasy aesthetics of games like Dark Souls. Deep Dish Dungeon will be available on Xbox Game Pass October 13th.

Valor Mortis

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass, Valor Mortis is a first-person Soulslike title released by the same developers behind Ghostrunner.

Originally announced in August of 2025, Valor Mortis received a lot of attention online for the game’s incredibly unique setting. The game sees players taking on the role of an undead revenant, taking on the supernaturally mutated zombies of Napoleon’s army with magic and steel. The game will be available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass players when it releases on October 13.

Bluey’s Happy Snaps

Image courtesy of Gameloft

Finally something for younger audiences, players can get access to Bluey’s Happy Snaps as part of their Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription when it releases on October 15th.

Set in the world of the hit TV show, Bluey’s Happy Snaps appears to be a photo-based collect-a-thon adventure game. It gives audiences the chance to explore the Australian Outback and interact with the show’s many characters. The game features two-player co-op, allowing players to play as both Bluey and her sister Bingo, perfect for multi-child households or parents who want to play alongside their children.

Chained Beasts

Image courtesy of Featherweight Games

Releasing as part of the Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions on October 15, Chained Beasts is a 1-4 player co-op roguelike where players take on the role of gladiators in a brutal arena. If that wasn’t exciting enough, the game features a unique twist: chaining players together.

The brutal roguelike invites players to overcome injuries, hack-and-slash their way through monstrous opponents and boss battles, and master both the environment and the chain that binds them to defeat foes. Chained Beasts promises to be a bloody and action-packed title, and its release onto Xbox Game Pass makes it all the easier to experience the multiplayer mechanics.

Beyond These Stars

Image courtesy of Balancing Monkey Games and Hooded Horse

A city-builder where the city you build is on the back of a gigantic, living, breathing space whale, Beyond These Stars promises to be one of the most thematically interesting titles to release into the genre this year. The game invites players to strike a balance between building a thriving city and coexisting with the living environment, managing a fragile and initially inhospitable terrain as their city grows larger and more advanced.

Beyond These Stars will release as part of the Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions on October 16.

In-Game Benefits For Asphalt Legends

Image courtesy of Gameloft

Alongside the new titles releasing, players can now also receive some additional in-game benefits for Asphalt Legends, a title already available on Xbox Game Pass. These benefits include an unlock for the Ford GT MKII, 250 tokens, and 250,000 credits, allowing players to greatly expand their collection.

Leaving October 15th

As a new wave of games joins Xbox Game Pass, a collection of currently available titles will be leaving. Players who don’t want to lose access to these games have until October 15th to purchase them at a discounted rate as part of their subscription.